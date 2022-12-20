About this product
The 5:1 ratio is an effective blend of CBD and THC, containing sufficient amounts of both cannabinoids for a diverse array of support. This ratio provides a functional, clear-minded balance for those sensitive to THC.
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids [Average Potency]: 51% CBD, 14% THC
Fairwinds PAX Pods are compatible exclusively with the PAX Era and PAX Era Pro devices
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
State License(s)
414286