The 5:1 ratio is an effective blend of CBD and THC, containing sufficient amounts of both cannabinoids for a diverse array of support. This ratio provides a functional, clear-minded balance for those sensitive to THC.



Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes



Cannabinoids [Average Potency]: 51% CBD, 14% THC



Fairwinds PAX Pods are compatible exclusively with the PAX Era and PAX Era Pro devices