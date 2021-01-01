Relying on a variety of cannabinoids from our full-spectrum oil and a powerful herbal blend, AM Relief is far more than your average CBD capsule. Designed to support the reduction of inflammation while promoting a clear mind and increased circulation, AM Relief keeps you comfortable and moving throughout the day.



Ingredients: Sativa Cannabis Concentrate Oil, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Turmeric, Red Sage, Willow Bark, Green Tea), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule



Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package]

Per Serving: 7mg CBD / 2mg THC / 5mg THCA

Per Package: 70mg CBD / 20mg THC / 50mg THCA