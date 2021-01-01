About this product
Our 10:1 ratio is a gentle balance of enough THC to optimize the effects of CBD. It’s designed to lend clear-minded support and comforting effects from both cannabinoids.
Ingredient: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids: [Average Potency]
64% CBD
6% THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
