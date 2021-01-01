About this product
What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 20:1 ratio is our highest CBD Ratio Tincture available, making it a perfect option both for those new to cannabis or sensitive to THC. With a micro-serving of THC to optimize effects, this ratio is clear-minded by design providing comfort and clarity. We have found that ratios much higher than 20:1 have diminishing returns in terms of benefits.
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpenes
Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]
Per Serving: 12.7mg CBD / .67mg THC / 0.3mg (CBC, CBG CBN)
Per Bottle: 190mg CBD / 10mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
