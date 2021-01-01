What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 20:1 ratio is our highest CBD Ratio Tincture available, making it a perfect option both for those new to cannabis or sensitive to THC. With a micro-serving of THC to optimize effects, this ratio is clear-minded by design providing comfort and clarity. We have found that ratios much higher than 20:1 have diminishing returns in terms of benefits.



Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpenes



Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]

Per Serving: 12.7mg CBD / .67mg THC / 0.3mg (CBC, CBG CBN)

Per Bottle: 190mg CBD / 10mg THC