What’s your Golden Ratio? The Fairwinds Ratio series provides users with the ability to hone in on their personal preferences, taking cannabis experience, tolerance, and desired effect all into account. The 5:1 ratio is a mellow yet effective blend of CBD and THC, containing sufficient amounts of both primary cannabinoids for a diverse array of support. Smaller servings of THC are counterbalanced by the dominating CBD potency, providing a functional yet relaxing experience for those sensitive to THC.



Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Cannabis Oil, Cannabis Terpenes



Cannabinoids: [15 servings per bottle]

Per Bottle: 165mg CBD / 35mg THC

Per Dropper: 11mg CBD / 2.4mg THC / 0.3mg (CBC, CBG, CBN)