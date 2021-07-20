About this product
Relax and enjoy the rest you deserve with our Deep Sleep tincture. This blend is formulated to soothe the body and mind, assisting with occasional sleeplessness – without residual grogginess the next day.
Deep Sleep supports:
- Neuroprotection
- A balanced nervous system
- Relaxation & rest
Ingredients:
Organic Avocado Oil, MCT Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Lavender, Chamomile, Peppermint, Vetiver Root), Herbal Blend (Passion Flower Extract, Magnolia Bark Extract), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Terpene Blend:
Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Bisabolol, Proprietary Blend
Potency:
Per Serving: 10mg CBN / 10mg CBD / 2mg THC
Per Package: 250mg CBN / 250mg CBD / 50mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
