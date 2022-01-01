About this product
Relax, rest your eyes, and enjoy a dreamy cannabis experience with the Deep Sleep vape. Premium cannabis oil and naturally-derived terpenes place Deep Sleep in a league of its own. This combination produces an enhanced entourage effect – a synergistic marriage of ingredients that delivers support you can rely on.
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Cannabinoids: [Average Potency]
50% THC
27% CBD
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
