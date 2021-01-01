About this product
Our original Deeper Sleep capsules were formulated using potent herbal extracts and a cannabinoid ratio designed to provide optimal support. A major component of the formula is peony root extract, standardized to contain a high percentage of paeoniflorin, which has clinically demonstrated sleep-improving benefits. The Deeper Sleep capsule formula is designed to have a long-lasting effect that lives up to its name.
Ingredients: Indica Cannabis Concentrate, Herbal Extract (Ashwagandha, Theanine, Passion Flower, Corydalis, Chamomile), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule
Potency:
Per Serving: 5mg THC / 3mg CBD
Per Package: 50mg THC / 30mg CBD
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
