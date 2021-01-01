About this product
Relax and enjoy the rest you deserve with our Deeper Sleep capsules with CBN. This blend is formulated to soothe the body and mind, assisting with occasional trouble staying asleep.
Ingredients: Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes, Herbal Extract Blend (Ashwagandha, Theanine, Passion Flower, Corydalis, Chamomile), Coconut Flakes (Coconut), Vegan Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water)
Potency:
Per Capsule: 10mg CBN / 10mg CBD / 2mg THC
Per Package: 150mg CBN / 150mg CBD / 30mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
