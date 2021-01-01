About this product

The digestive system is a core part of our physiology and has a significant influence on how we function and feel. Formulated with your gut-brain connection in mind, this blend of essential oils, terpenes, and pure cannabis oil may help assist with nausea and

digestive support.



Digestify supports:

- Balanced GI function

- Appetite stimulation

- Assists with nausea



NOTE: Unlike all of our other tinctures, Digestify is designed to be swallowed directly as opposed to absorbed sublingually.



Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Ginger, Peppermint, Cardamom, Coriander, Caraway), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes.



Terpene blend: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Bisabolol, Farnesene, Proprietary Blend



Potency:

Per Serving: 25mg CBG / 5mg CBD / 1mg THC

Per Package: 625mg CBG / 125mg CBD / 25mg THC