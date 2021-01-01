About this product
The digestive system is a core part of our physiology and has a significant influence on how we function and feel. Formulated with your gut-brain connection in mind, this blend of essential oils, terpenes, and pure cannabis oil may help assist with nausea and
digestive support.
Digestify supports:
- Balanced GI function
- Appetite stimulation
- Assists with nausea
NOTE: Unlike all of our other tinctures, Digestify is designed to be swallowed directly as opposed to absorbed sublingually.
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Ginger, Peppermint, Cardamom, Coriander, Caraway), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes.
Terpene blend: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Bisabolol, Farnesene, Proprietary Blend
Potency:
Per Serving: 25mg CBG / 5mg CBD / 1mg THC
Per Package: 625mg CBG / 125mg CBD / 25mg THC
digestive support.
Digestify supports:
- Balanced GI function
- Appetite stimulation
- Assists with nausea
NOTE: Unlike all of our other tinctures, Digestify is designed to be swallowed directly as opposed to absorbed sublingually.
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Ginger, Peppermint, Cardamom, Coriander, Caraway), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes.
Terpene blend: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Bisabolol, Farnesene, Proprietary Blend
Potency:
Per Serving: 25mg CBG / 5mg CBD / 1mg THC
Per Package: 625mg CBG / 125mg CBD / 25mg THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective