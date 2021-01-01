The Fairwinds FECO capsule brings the power of the full plant to the palm of your hand. Leveraged off of the original FECO pen oil, these capsules contain all of the same incredible components in a long-lasting and discreet capsule. The 10:1 ratio is designed to provide clear-minded, full-plant support - harnessing the full therapeutic value of the cannabis plant.



The Fairwinds FECO products are made with our multi-phase extraction process. The whole plant is extracted in our closed-loop extraction system to capture cannabinoids, terpenes, and waxes. Fresh plant material (including flower, leaf, stem, stalk, and roots) is then ground and juiced to provide a highly effective, full-plant cannabis extract. These two concentrates are ultimately blended together to create Washington’s only true Fully-Extracted Cannabis Oil.



Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate Oil, Whole-Plant Cannabis Extract, Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule



Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package]

Per Serving: 25mg CBD / 2.5mg THC

Per Package: 250mg CBD / 25mg THC