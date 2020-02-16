About this product
FLOW Cream is a multiple-award-winning formula designed to provide you with a range of benefits. A blend of cannabinoids, clinically-proven terpenes, essential oils, and herbal extracts help support fast-acting relief while ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid promote overall skin health!
Ingredients:
Purified Water, Essential Oil and Terpene Blend (Bergamot, Lemon, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Clove, Wintergreen, Peppermint, Linalool, Eucalyptol, Borneol, Caryophyllene), Menthol, White Willow Bark, Canna Vera Extract, Avocado Oil, Docosanol, Ceramide Blend, Hyaluronic Acid, Allantoin
Potency:
175mg CBD / 175mg THC / 175mg CBG
Ingredients:
Purified Water, Essential Oil and Terpene Blend (Bergamot, Lemon, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Clove, Wintergreen, Peppermint, Linalool, Eucalyptol, Borneol, Caryophyllene), Menthol, White Willow Bark, Canna Vera Extract, Avocado Oil, Docosanol, Ceramide Blend, Hyaluronic Acid, Allantoin
Potency:
175mg CBD / 175mg THC / 175mg CBG
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective