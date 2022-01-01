About this product
Our Mental balance capsules are designed to provide long-lasting, clear-minded support. This blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and adaptogenic herbs supports reduced stress levels, improved physical comfort, and mental clarity on your most difficult days.
*Mental Balance capsules will be replacing PTSfree capsules in 2022*
Potency per capsule: 15mg CBG, 10mg CBD, 3mg CBN, 1.6mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
