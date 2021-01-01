About this product
Relax and enjoy the rest you deserve with our Original Deep Sleep tincture.
This blend is formulated with THC and CBD to soothe the body and mind, assisting with occasional sleeplessness - without residual grogginess the next day.
Deep Sleep supports:
Neuroprotection
A balanced nervous system
Relaxation & rest
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, MCT Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot, Lavender, Chamomile, Peppermint, Vetiver Root), Herbal Blend (Passion Flower Extract, Magnolia Bark Extract), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes
Terpene Blend: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Nerolidol, Bisabolol, Proprietary Blend
Potency:
Per Serving: 3mg CBD / 5mg THC
Per Package: 30mg CBD / 50mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
