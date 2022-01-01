About this product
Potent. Portable. Precise. Meet Nectar Drops - Washington's most potent edible by volume!
With 100mg THC packed into just 3ml, this edible asks a new question: what does 100mg look like to you? 1mg THC per drop, 10mg THC per serving. Nectar Drops are resealable and available in strawberry or citrus flavors, as well as strain-specific live resin options!
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
