The Fairwinds PTSfree Capsule is a specially-designed stress support system that combats anxiety by utilizing a powerful cannabinoid and herbal blend. Starting with a THCA-dominant formula alongside a micro-dose of THC, this capsule provides clear-minded results while supporting a reduction of stressful tension and promoting a healthy mind. Paired with an herbal blend containing powerful neuroprotectants, the ingredients in PTSfree are clinically-proven to provide stress support second to none.



Our Mission: When stress is too high it can be damaging, and once the damage has been done it can be difficult to get back to where you were. PTSfree is designed to support the mind and body of those seeking a shield from the noise of daily life. Science has proven that PTSD patients have a compromised endocannabinoid system, and this formula was designed with that in mind. Fairwinds proudly donates regularly to Veteran Support Groups like Operation Ward-57.



Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate Oil, Herbal Blend (Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Theanine, Magnolia Bark, Passionflower, Valerian Root), Vitamins (B5, B6, B12, D), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule



Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package]

Per Serving: 4mg CBD / 2mg THC / 8mg THCA

Per package: 40mg CBD / 20mg THC / 80mg THCA