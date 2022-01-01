About this product
Occasional stress in adults can cause emotional or physical harm if ignored. Mental Balance is made with proven essential oils, terpenes, and cannabis oil to help provide long-lasting stress support and an elevated mood!
Mental Balance supports:
- An improved mood
- Reduced stress
Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Sweet Orange Essential Oil, Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes, Herbal Extract Blend (Corydalis, Magnolia Bark)
Terpene Blend: Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, b-Pinene, Nerol, Geraniol, Linalool, Proprietary Blend
Potency:
Per Serving: 15mg CBG / 15mg CBD / 3mg CBN / 1.6mg THC
Per Package: 375mg CBG / 375mg CBD / 75mg CBN / 40mg THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
