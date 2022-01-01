About this product
Anxiety and stress affect us all, causing emotional and psychological strain if left unchecked. The Fairwinds Release Vape is a uniquely effective tool formulated to lend a helping hand to manage your daily challenges. This combination of cannabis oil and terpenes delivers support you can rely on.
Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate, Cannabis Terpenes, Essential Oil Blend
Cannabinoids: [Average Potency]
60% CBD
12% THC
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
