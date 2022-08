Spectrum 1200 is formulated to provide maximum support and a wide spectrum of benefits. Designed to be non-intoxicating while still leveraging the entourage effects, this tincture is crafted with essential oils, terpenes, herbal extracts, and a full spectrum of cannabinoids.



Spectrum 1200 PM is formulated to help you release tension in your body and enjoy a calmer state of mind – supporting a relaxing day or peaceful night.



The PM formula supports:



- Relaxation & tranquility

- Inflammation reduction

- Neuroprotection

- Body & mind comfort

- Improved digestion