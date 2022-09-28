About this product
20% Indica / 80% Sativa
A cross between Dutch Haze and Blue Dream. Uplifting get-things-done effects of Dutch Haze combined with the sunshine happy effects of Blue Dream makes this strain a lovely daytime smoke. Beautiful pastel hues from the Blue Dream and the diesel funk of the Dutch Haze, you can't help but be happy :-).
A cross between Dutch Haze and Blue Dream. Uplifting get-things-done effects of Dutch Haze combined with the sunshine happy effects of Blue Dream makes this strain a lovely daytime smoke. Beautiful pastel hues from the Blue Dream and the diesel funk of the Dutch Haze, you can't help but be happy :-).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.