About this product
Candy Queen
30% Indica / 70% Sativa
Candy Queen is a cross between Candy Kush and Space Queen. With hints of hibiscus and fresh cut pears, this relaxing, clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes and seems made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, it also provides a body high that is relaxing without being heavy. This strain both looks and smells deeply minty, with a heavy coat of frosting and an exhale that is very light and sweet.
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.