2x.6g

● 30% Indica / 70% Sativa

Candy Queen is a cross Falcanna made between Candy Kush and Space Queen. With hints of hibiscus and fresh cut pears, this relaxing, clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes and seems made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, it also provides a body high that is relaxing without being heavy. This strain both looks and smells deeply of mango and colorful cereal, with a heavy coating of frost and an exhale that is light and sweet.

