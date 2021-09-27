About this product
Based in Port Angeles, Washington, Falcanna is a one-of-a-kind boutique, indoor cannabis garden. Founded in 2015 by medical cannabis advocates Bethany & Justin Rondeaux, each of Falcanna's unique strains is bred in-house to maximize flavor and to provide long lasting highs. In addition to their passion for cannabis, Bethany & Justin rescue and rehabilitate wild falcons, too! How cool is that?
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.