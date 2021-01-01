Falcanna
Diesel Thai
Diesel Thai is a Sativa dominant hybrid. Though the exact ratio is unknown, her growth structure, flowering time, potency results, and analysis of the felt effect have led us to label her as 70% Sativa. Sweet smelling like sour candy, specifically like the cherry flavored sour powder in a FunDip candy pouch, our Diesel Thai has a thoughtful energetic sativa high. Lacking the anxious buzz of many sativas, the uplifting high of this hybrid includes a balancing mellowness. We were gifted a cutting of the Diesel Thai by a friendly old hippie living in the most remote reaches of the Olympic Peninsula, very near the Hoh Rainforest.
