40% Indica / 60% Sativa
Gorilla Cookies is a cross between Original Glue and Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies. Covered in crystals like a sugar cookie and with the same cookie dough sweet smell it's no wonder she has such a following. Enjoy a nice mellow high starting with a unique buzz from the energizing effects of the Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies.
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.