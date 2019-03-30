About this product
2 x .6g
Lemon Cookies
30% Indica / 70% Sativa
A cross between Dutch Haze and Forum Cut GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Super dense, highly resinous buds that hit hard and fast with the head effect of Dutch Haze and the body effect of Girl Scout Cookies. The limonene terpene is very strong in this cross, lingering in your nostrils well after you exhale.
About this strain
Lemon Cookies is a sativa-leaning hybrid marijuana strain crossed by Lemon Haze and GSC. Lemon Cookies has dense buds with citrus aromas that will erupt from the bag and intensify when smoking. This strain produces a high that is euphoric but not overwhelming, leaving your body relaxed and free of tension.
Lemon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
72% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.