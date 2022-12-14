About this product
● 50% Indica / 50% Sativa
This lovely lady is another in house project we’ve been working on. A collision of two of our flagship varieties, Orange Blossom and Pacific Blue, she is a true hybrid and a genetic outcross. The winner from this selection has pretty little slender Sativa leaves like OB but has a shorter structure and more trichomes from PB. The Orange Blossom definitely sweetens up and mellows out the hashy flavor of the Pacific Blue and the resulting smoke is delicious. Felt effect is upbeat and social but relaxing without anxiety or zippiness, one of our favorite new smokes.
This lovely lady is another in house project we’ve been working on. A collision of two of our flagship varieties, Orange Blossom and Pacific Blue, she is a true hybrid and a genetic outcross. The winner from this selection has pretty little slender Sativa leaves like OB but has a shorter structure and more trichomes from PB. The Orange Blossom definitely sweetens up and mellows out the hashy flavor of the Pacific Blue and the resulting smoke is delicious. Felt effect is upbeat and social but relaxing without anxiety or zippiness, one of our favorite new smokes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.