Pacific Blue is Falcanna's premier flagship cannabis strain and its genetics are exclusive to the the Falcanna strain family. Pacific Blue is an indica-dominant (80%) hybrid cross of (Pre-'98 Bubba Kush x DJ Short BlueBerry) backcrossed to Pre-'98 Bubba Kush. Pacific Blue has a smell and taste that are both a mix of a sweet/sour skunk with accents of 'sugary kush'. Pacific Blue affects different people in different ways, but generally yields a very balanced high and make you happy immediately happy after smoking it. Falcanna's Pacific Blue THC levels test consistently in the upper 20%s and it is a good strain for mood relaxation, stress, anxiety, depression, chronic pain, migraine headaches and stomach problems.
Pacific Blue effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
36% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
