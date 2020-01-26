About this product
Pacific Purple
90% Indica / 10% Sativa
Pacific Blue crossed with Purple Kush - This heavy-hitting strain has the pleasantness of Pacific Blue in the body with a little extra 'let's sit down on a couch' to it. A dark purple colored bud with nice plump crystal covered calyxes combined with a black currant and Merlot smell makes this new cross a unique addition.
90% Indica / 10% Sativa
About this brand
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.