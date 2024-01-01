At Falcanna we make our THCA Isolate using a cryogenic process that creates the purest isolate. The THCA Isolate is a high cannabinoid extract that provides a clear powerful high with a smooth cool flavor. Many people like to add THCA Isolate as a bowl topper or a way to add a nice potency punch to a joint.
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.