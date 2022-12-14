● 90% Indica / 10% Sativa

Pacific Blue crossed with Purple Kush. This heavy-hitting strain has the pleasantness of Pacific Blue in the body with a little extra 'let's sit down on the couch' to it. The Purple Kush parent was a wayward cutting that Bethany got by way of a medical patient from California during medical days. Despite the mesmerizing color of the buds and the heavy indica potency she just needed a little more of that special something that makes for a strain we reach for time and again. Pacific Blue crossed into her gave us a whole grove of purple plants to pick from. The keeper from the cross maintained the deep, dark purple hue but put a positive spin on the heaviness of the high - thanks Pacific Blue! The dark purple colored buds, plump crystal covered calyxes, combined with a black currant and Merlot smell makes this new cross a unique addition.