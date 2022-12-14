About this product
● 90% Indica / 10% Sativa
Pacific Blue crossed with Purple Kush. This heavy-hitting strain has the pleasantness of Pacific Blue in the body with a little extra 'let's sit down on the couch' to it. The Purple Kush parent was a wayward cutting that Bethany got by way of a medical patient from California during medical days. Despite the mesmerizing color of the buds and the heavy indica potency she just needed a little more of that special something that makes for a strain we reach for time and again. Pacific Blue crossed into her gave us a whole grove of purple plants to pick from. The keeper from the cross maintained the deep, dark purple hue but put a positive spin on the heaviness of the high - thanks Pacific Blue! The dark purple colored buds, plump crystal covered calyxes, combined with a black currant and Merlot smell makes this new cross a unique addition.
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.