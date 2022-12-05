About this product
● CBG
A cross between Pacific Blue and Grapefruit CBG. Pacific Sunshine CBG has a unique effect of a nice, relaxing body high with an energizing, almost caffeine-like mind high. With unique trichome heads that are slightly oval and solid white, the flower has a very bright frosty appearance. The taste is sweet and light with a slight hint of grapefruit citrus when inhaled. CBG or cannabigerol, is a non-intoxicating compound known in the cannabis world as the Mother of All Cannabinoids. This is because CBGA, the acidic precursor to CBG, more frequently acts as a precursor for other cannabinoids, like CBDA, THCA and CBCA. Those eventually transform into CBD, THC and CBC, respectively.
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.