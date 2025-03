12x.6g

● 75% Indica / 25% Sativa

Royal Kush crossed with Grape Ape (Oregon Cut). Both the smell and taste of the inhale is undeniably like grape soda, one of our sweetest flavored offerings. This indica dominant strain has a nice body vibe that floats casually up to relieve the stresses of modern-day life. She’s a real looker with bright orange pisti ls sprouting from petite royal purple calyxes, made lavender by a heavy frosting of trichomes. A beautiful addition to the garden with her bright purple colas in combination with lettuce green fan leaves.

read more