Tree Octopus
20% Indica / 80% Sativa
Tree Octopus is a cross between Candy Kush and Diesel Thai and is a very focusing and uplifting flower when burned. The buds are nice and dense with a great trichome count. Expect this flower to have an earthier version of a diesel-like scent and a flavor that combines notes of sweet and sour citrus fruits. Make sure you have something to do, it can be a very energizing cultivar. Tree Octopus was named after the legend of the tree octopi that are said to inhabit the very rainiest river valleys on the west slope of the Olympic Peninsula, where it rains so much the trees never dry out. The name is Justin's idea and Bethany just couldn't tell him no...
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.