● 20% Indica / 80% Sativa
Tree Octopus is a cross between our Diesel Thai and a very sweet Candy Kush. Tree Octopus is a very focusing and uplifting flower when consumed. The buds are sticky and dense with a great trichome count and decidedly sativa. Expect this flower to have a more playful flavor and scent than other diesel crosses, like she’s trying to be fruity and fun but also has an earthy undertone. Make sure you have something to do, it can be a very energizing cultivar. Tree Octopus was named after The Pacific Northwest Tree Octopus (Octopus paxarbolis). Legend has it that Tree Octopi inhabit the very rainiest river valleys on the west slope of the Olympic Peninsula, where it rains so much the trees never fully dry out. Unlike most other cephalopods, tree octopus are amphibious, spending large parts of their life in the rainforest trees.
Falcanna
Welcome to the Falcanna website and thank you for your interest in our products. At Falcanna we pride ourselves not only in our quality cannabis products, but also in our transparency in how we represent ourselves to customers. We believe that our clients have a right to know who they are conducting business with and we are proud to tell our story.