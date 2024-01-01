We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Loading...
Farm Fresh
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Farm Fresh products
26 products
Flower
Mojo Melon
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.8
(
4
)
Flower
Saguaro Breath
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Crenshaw Melon
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
LA Zkittlez
by Farm Fresh
THC 22.16%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Klamath Falls Kush
by Farm Fresh
THC 21%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Farm Mix Dry Sift Hash Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Tang Cake Live Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Melon Buster
by Farm Fresh
THC 21.6%
CBD 0%
Flower
Tang Breath
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Dawg Cookies Dry Sift Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tang Breath Dry Sift Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Kush
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tang OG Live Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Sour Cherries Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Camelback OG
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Fruit Punch
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Sour Cherries Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Hills
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Koffee Cake Live Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
OG #18 Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Tang Breath Live Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Cherry Zkittles Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cactus Breath
by Farm Fresh
THC 22.4%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Cherry OG Rosin 1g
by Farm Fresh
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
Home
Brands
Farm Fresh
Catalog