• 800mg full spectrum CBD

• Solvent-free Apple flavor terpenes

• No thinners, no solvents, no fillers

• Pure, full spectrum CBD formulated with terpenes

• CO2 extracted from organically-grown hemp

• Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents

• Net wt. 1000mg

• Made in USА



Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss waxes are highly concentrated forms of CO2-extracted, full spectrum CBD oil blended with full spectrum non-cannabis derived terpenes. All of our wax formulations are free of solvents, thinners, and fillers.



It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss wax products are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO- free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.



Wax products can provide very powerful and immediate relief due to its extremely high concentration of CBD and delivery method. Wax is consumed through a process called dabbing. Dabbing is technically classified as “the flash vaporization” of CBD concentrates when it is applied to a hot surface and then inhaled. You ‘dab’ using concentrates which are a lot more potent than the CBD you get from oils and edibles.



Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full-spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant.



