• 30mg full spectrum CBD oil

• Also contains CBDA, CBC, CBG, CBDV, THC (<0.3%)

• 30 softgels per bottle

• CO2 extracted from organically-grown hemp

• GMO-free, gluten free, dairy free

• Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents

• Grown in Holland, made in USA



Suggested usage: One softgel, 1-2 times daily, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Best taken on an empty stomach 20-30 minutes before food.



Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss full spectrum softgels are CO2-extracted and carefully processed to preserve and optimize all of the natural phytocannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, such as CBDa, CBC, CBN, CBL, CBDv, and THC.



It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss softgels are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.



Softgels have a traditional appeal and are suitable for users of almost any age. Softgels have higher absorption rates compared to tablets and capsules. When softgels are swallowed, the contents are soon released in the gastric juice and absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract into the bloodstream. This results in rapid onset of desired therapeutic effects.



Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant.



Many studies have shown CBD to be an effective treatment for a plethora of ailments and conditions, such as: anxiety, depression, diabetes, epilepsy, MS, cancer, chronic acne, fibromyalgia, PTSD, Parkinson’s, Crohn’s disease, chronic pain, alcoholism, smoking addiction and more. However, different forms of CBD consumption (vaping, ingestion, sublingual, topical) produce different results, and you should consult with a medical professional prior to using CBD to treat the aforementioned conditions.



