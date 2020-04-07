--- Use coupon code LEAFLY10 for 10% off. Click the "Buy Here" button to shop and save ---



• 1500mg full spectrum CBD

• Calibrated dropper for precise dosage

• 50mg of CBD per dropper

• Also contains CBG, THC (<0.3%)

• 30ml bottle (1fl oz)

• Extracted from organically-grown hemp

• GMO-free, gluten free, dairy free

• Free of additives, pesticides, heavy metals, solvents

• Other ingredients: MCT

• Made in USA



Suggested usage: Shake well before use. Take half or one (1ml) dropper once a day, or as directed by a healthcare professional. Hold drops under the tongue for 20-30 seconds or longer.



Optimized formula. Farmacy Bliss full spectrum oil drops are extracted and carefully processed to preserve and optimize all of the natural phytocannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, such as CBG, and THC.



It’s pure, potent CBD for effective, natural relief. Farmacy Bliss drops are lab-certified and 100% free of heavy metals, additives, solvents, and pesticides as well as GMO-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free.



Drops are a popular and versatile way of taking CBD and regulating dosage. They’re taken sublingually for fast absorption, can be taken with food, and are used for just about any condition. With the mucosal or sublingual method, it is absorbed straight into the bloodstream by the capillaries under the tongue, which means not only is more CBD available to the body, but it also acts quicker than if swallowed. It takes about 1-5 minutes for sublingual drops to take effect.



Relief from stress, anxiety and pain. Are you a professional with a stressful job? A mom balancing children and a million other things? An athlete experiencing muscle pain? Or someone with a chronic disease? Whatever challenges life is sending your way, our products can help you stay calm and focused while providing relief, so that you can concentrate on the things that matter most. Full-spectrum relief from pain, anxiety, and chronic conditions from a powerful, natural plant.



