Banana Punch is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana OG with Purple Punch. This strain produces sedating effects that can be felt from head-to-toe. Banana Punch tastes like hazey berries with notes of freshly cut pineapple and of course, bananas. Conumers say this strain is a "creeper strain", which means the high will come on slower than you might expect, so take it easy with this one until you know how it effects your body. Growers say Banana Punch flowers into nugs that are cakey and covered in a heavy layer of purple and orange trichomes. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss and stress.

Questions about Banana Punch

Is Banana Punch an indica or sativa?

Banana Punch is a hybrid strain with both indica and sativa qualities.

How does Banana Punch make you feel?

Banana Punch makes you feel happy, relaxed, and tingly.

How does Banana Punch taste?

Banana Punch tastes tropical and sweet with notes of citrus.

What terpenes are in Banana Punch?

Banana Punch features limonene as the dominant terpene.

What strains are similar to Banana Punch?

Strains similar to Banana Punch include Banana Sherbet, Ice, Banana Kush, and i-95.