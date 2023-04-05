GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Grow Your Own! Sweeten Up Your Day With Berry Delicious Blueberry Buds. Freshly-picked blueberry buds. A delicious blueberry muffin-like flavor that will take over the whole room! Anxiety-free high. Known for not triggering anxiety, a great choice for those who experience paranoia or related problems when smoking. Suited for beginners. Easy to grow, make sure you provide the basics and that’s it. Truly fruity. Tastes as it should, expect bold blueberry terps.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.