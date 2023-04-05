GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Purple Stick of Dank Dynamite Bursting With Flavor. The terps will blow your mind. Earthy and berry flavours with buttery sweet undertones. Easy going. A low maintenance strain suited for all growers and growing setups. Purple dynamite. Expect long and dense purple buds from head to toe. Perfectly balanced. The best of both worlds, a pleasant balance of Indica and Sativa effects. One of the first to be released. Years and years of breeding, a super potent and stable strain.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.