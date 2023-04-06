GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 The Best of Both Worlds. 7% THC and 7% CBD. Ideal for medicinal consumers and novice cannabis consumers. Freshly cut mangos. A delicious mix of peppery, floral and fresh fruity terps. The gentle giant. Growing up to 100cm, this strain provides enjoyable effects for consumers with a low tolerance. Medicinal benefits. Popular among medicinal users who want to alleviate chronic pain and other disorders without psychoactive effects. Plump and compact. Conveniently compact for those who want to grow their own medicine without much hassle.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 20% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.