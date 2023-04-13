GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Pure Medicine. Genuine medicine. Fast Buds’ first 100% medicinal strain! Legal in most countries. CBD content of 20% and THC as low as 0.3%. Your own medicinal shrub. Due to the CBD content, it can alleviate pain and other disorders with mild psychoactive effects. Several uses. Make your own CBD edibles, oils and creams. Fast flowering remedy. This plant grows up to 90cm and produces around 500gr/m2 in 70 days.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 20% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.