The Smoothest Combination of Cookies 'n Cream. Cream n' cookies. The perfect recipe now in auto version. Short and discreet. An Indica hybrid leaning to the shorter side, this strain can grow up to 90cm, perfect for discreet outdoor grows. Creamy couch-lock. Enjoy an uplifting effect that will slowly turn into a relaxing couch-lock, perfect for chilling at home. Beautiful colors. Expect bright green buds with purple hues and reddish tones when flushing. Smoother than silk. A rich kush flavor with sweet cookie-like undertones make for the smoothest smoke you've experienced.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.