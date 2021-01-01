About this product
Gelato has become a flag ship for quality flavor since its creation in California, and our Gelato Auto is no different. A well-structured stable plant with distinct ice cream flavors, making it a great choice for extractions. And with lab reports boasting up to 26% THC, Gelato is without a doubt the most powerful strain we’ve ever created.
Bud Appearance
Frosty, orange pistil covered buds. Boasting a vibrant green colour, with orangey golden frosty hairs, these buds will stick to your fingers with even just the lightest touch.
Smoke Report
An uplifting high, giggly and energetic. Great for the creative minds looking to overcome writer’s block. If you’re new to smoking you may want to be careful, having a crazy 26% THC this strain will be very potent and can leave some couchlocked, smoke lightly, enjoy the creamy tastes and let the creativity flow within you.
Plant Appearance
A rich green plant, that’s crystal covered leaves will sparkle under the sun or grow lights. A more Indica-like structure, quite stocky and with lots of compact buds. As it approaches the end of its cycle you’ll see it cover itself in orange pistils.
Grow Tips
As a more Indica structured plant, some light defoliation could be recommended as to help growth in the lower sections of the plant. A carbon filter is highly recommended, as she’s one of our smellier strains. Growers should also look to harvest around week 9 once they start to see the pistils turn slightly amber/orange. Her abundance in resin makes her a great choice for making oils or extractions. The flushing process should start approximately 10 days before the end of the cycle.
Flavor
A blend of earthy overtones subdued by sweet cookie flavorings, and zesty citrus touches makes the smoke sweet and smooth, hinting at undertones of Ice cream.
SPECS
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Sativa 55% / Indica 45%
Genetics: Gelato Auto
Flowering: 9 weeks
Harvest: XL
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70-100cm
THC: Very High - up to 26%
CBD: Low
Autoflowering: Yes
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics.
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!
