Guava Auto ™

by Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
HybridTHC 28%CBD 1%
About this product

Guava Auto™
Tastes like a hybrid between strawberry and pear.
Up to 28% THC! Potency personified.
Super yields, super fast. Up to 550 gr/m2 in 8-9 weeks!
Perfect for extractors. Ideal resin quality and flavor for hash-makers.
Versatile growth. Extremely resistant to mold and pests, ideal for outdoors.
Thrives with basic maintenance. Minimal care yields maximum reward.

About this strain

Guava Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds suited to beginner growers. This is a resilient strain against mold and bugs with high yield potential (~550 gr/m2) and resinous, buds that flower in around 9 weeks. Guava Auto produces up to 28% THC that enhances its euphoric, talkative effects, with a palate of sweet, tropical, and fruity flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Guava Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Fast Buds seed bank
With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains.
Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.
We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.
