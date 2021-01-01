About this product

Description

An Indica-dominant hybrid that’s incredibly easy to grow and very resilient, suited for new and experienced growers who, with not much effort, will be rewarded with impressive 24% THC packed colorful buds with red and pink highlights, accompanied with light orange and white pistils that stand out from afar. Provides a powerful yet not overwhelming high that comes hand in hand with a unique extremely delicious sweet and doughy citrus pine-sol smell. Lemon Pie Auto performs exceptionally well indoors and outdoors, where it’s recommended to grow in bigger pots to let her show her full potential; being able to yield up to 550 gr/m2 in around 8 weeks. The extremely dense and chunky buds will leave you amazed by the excessive resin production that makes it look like they are completely buried in it, perfect for people looking for potency and great taste while having a balanced cerebral and body effect that will please even the more experienced growers. Also recommended for extractors looking for terpenes that will captivate your taste buds.



Bud Description

Lemon Pie Auto produces beautiful light green buds with yellow and in some cases, slightly red or pink hues. Her buds look almost completely white because of the excess of resin, sometimes even making it hard to see anything other than the light orange and white hairs.



Smoke Report

The effects will be a really good mix of both body and cerebral effects. It will start as a pleasant uplifting head high that will leave you alert while also deeply relaxing your body without a strong sedating or couch-lock effect, perfect for relieving physical pain while also staying active.



Plant Appearance

This cultivar will grow into a tall main cola with several side branches enveloped in bright green mid-sized thick buds completely buried in resin, with not-so-long light orange and white pistils. The thick buds covering all the branches and main cola will end up in quite a high yield, being able to produce up to 550gr/m2. In many cases, this cultivar produces light-pink reddish hues on the buds, by flushing properly you can spread those beautiful colors all throughout the plant, giving it incredibly good looking details.



Grow Tips

An overall easy to grow plant, great for all growers, especially new ones. This plant requires low maintenance and is very resistant to pests and mold. Due to her branches being full of dense buds, it is a good choice to perform LST techniques to improve the yield and quality of the already incredible buds. Remember to always keep pH levels at 6.5 for autoflowers, this will ensure your plant is absorbing nutrients properly and will help avoid any problems. If you’re cultivating outdoors it is recommended to use 15L pots and up to make sure the plant develops to its fullest, resulting in denser buds and bigger yields. It is mandatory to flush this cultivar at least for the last week before harvest to make the true flavors and aroma come out.



Flavor

Her flavor can be described as a dank lemon doughy zest. A fresh mix of citrus and fuel that comes hand in hand with a very sweet pie and creamy smell. It will have a herbal, citrus, and pungent skunky flavor on the inhale, and a nice piney aroma with a pinch of cinnamon on the exhale that will leave the whole room smelling delicious.