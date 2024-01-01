GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Maximum potency. Up to 30% THC.

Delicious tropical terps. A smooth blend of papaya and lemon.

Monster bush. Reaches up to 180 cm.

XXL Yields! Up to 650gr/m2 and 1200g/plant.

Extremely resilient. Thrives both in hot and cold tempetarures.

Lemonpaya is a perfect fusion of our keeper Lemonade cut and the renowned Papaya strain (Oni Selection). Fast Buds Lemonade keeper, cherished for its gentle lemon fragrance, serves as a foundational parent in many of our breeding projects. Papaya, in turn, brings forth its signature intensely sweet and tropical aroma and flavor, along with a reputation for great resin production. Lemonpaya inherits the finest attributes from both lineages, boasting abundant yields of dense, sizable flowers infused with the tantalizing sweetness of papaya and a hint of zesty lemon. The Plant presents as a robust, tall bush, adorned with long, straight colas laden with dense buds. Its resilience to stress makes it a versatile strain suitable for both indoor and outdoor grow spaces. Indoors, it forgives a multitude of errors, while outdoors, it showcases unparalleled resistance to environmental challenges and elements. Lemonpaya thrives both in warm and cold climates, consistently delivering an exceptional harvest accompanied by its smooth, lemon-infused terpene profile.

Show more