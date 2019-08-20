About this product

DESCRIPTION



Our Pineapple Express is a perfect combination of sensations and flavors, comparable to a fine Brandy or a handmade sports car, It's a marijuana variety created for those who love pleasure and know how to savor every fine morsel of life. Tasty and exemplary overall, this is without a doubt, one of our best autoflowering strains. It's a hybrid formed from an ideal combination of genetics with fruity flavors.



Taste



Pineapple Express offers a mixture of unforgettable aromas: ripe fruit, tropical and sweet, very sweet pineapple; sensations that will lead you to discover pleasures like sex. Pineapple Express is for those who have hedonistic palates - those who like to indulge in a delicious desert and sweet liquor with attractive companions in a luxurious restaurant.



Effect



Thanks to its high THC levels and the pleasurable effects induced by its aroma, this variety is a fantastic aphrodisiac, able to stimulate the sexual appetite and heat up the coldest, most frigid room with hot sex energy in a matter of moments. Its smoke is pleasant with a deep juicy pineapple flavor. It reduces anxiety, increases happiness and produces a sensation of weightlessness, the high is like foreplay - a soft entrance that after five minutes leaves you free of rational thoughts and totally uninhibited. All you'll be left with is pure instinct and a deep need to offer up your desires to the heat of the moment.



Growing



Pineapple Express is a feminized and autoflowering strain that can grow large. It's a great Sativa Indica hybrid and the autoflowering genetics are superb, resulting in extremely rapid flowering times. For this reason, its name contains the word “Express”. While growing this plant you'll get the impression that you're in a tropical party full of happiness and sweet lusciousness. A more pronounced effect is apparent in cold countries where the plant floods the cultivation room with exotic and tropical aromas. The intense pineapple smell entices one to take special care of it during the entire harvest, like if you were preparing a tasty gourmet cake. Its cultivation is simple, pleasant, and very fast, since it will be completely mature within 60 days, and can yield 300 grams per plant (10 oz) when conditions are favorable. It is quite a large autoflowering variety, and can reach a height of 140 cm (55 inches). For this reason we recommend 10 liter pots (3 gallons). Plus, it's fine for novice growers since it only needs special attention with regards to pH and light, but you should judge the plant by its results - it's worth it! This strain does well with added fertilizers except for nitrogen, which you should use in moderation. This plant can surprise one with its distinctive characteristics. It seems like a pineapple, not only due to its aroma, but because while growing it develops a profusion of cones and robust dark green leaves. After the first week of flowering it starts to build up a coating of resin that, by the end of flowering (which lasts about 54 days), will cover the entire plant.



We have indeed achieved a strain with abundant resin that has an explosively potent composition: 20% THC and 0.9% of CBD. This means a phenomenal experience is assured.



Medical



Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma



SPECS



Taste:Pineapple

Room: Indoor | Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: sativa/indica

Genetics: Pineapple Express autoflowering

Flowering: 9 weeks from germination

Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light

Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant

Height US: up to 55 inches

Height EU: 90 - 140cm

THC: Very high

CBD: 0.9%

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/pineapple-express



#PineappleExpress #EnjoyGrowingFaster #its420somewhere #BestAutos #AmericanPremiumAutos